Sonu Nigam’s father duped of Rs 72 lakh by ex-driver? Sister lodges complaint [Check Deets]

Sonu Nigam has over again made it to the news. The singer has grabbed headlines for any other stunning incident. He has reportedly been duped. As according to a up to date file in ETimesSonu (*72*) father Agam Kumar (*72*) driving force has been booked by the police for allegedly stealing lakhs of rupees. The file states that the previous driving force of Agam Kumar Nigam allegedly stole the cash in two instalments. It came about in Agam Kumar (*72*) place of abode in Windsor GrApartmentsAndheri. Check out the main points under:

In an unlucky flip of occasionsSonu Nigam has over again made it to the Entertainment News segment. The much-loved playback singer’s father has been duped by his former driving force. The file states that the robbery came about when Agam Kumar Nigam used to be no longer at house within the Windsor GrApartments in Andheri on Wednesday. The robbery is claimed to have came about within the ultimate 72 hours. Sonu (*72*) sister Nikita filed a complaint on the Oshiwara Police station who promptly took motion.

As according to the reviewsNikita printed that her father had employed a driving force named Rehan. He used to be sacked lately as a result of of his deficient efficiency. Rehan labored with them for roughly 8 months. Nikita stocks that on Sunday her father visited her at her house in Versova returned to the Windsor GrApartments later. The identical nightAgam Kumar Nigam known as Nikita informed her in regards to the Rs 40 lakhs robbery. The cash used to be taken out of the virtual locker. The subsequent dayNikita shared that her father visited Snu (*72*) area in Versova. And laterthe identical eveninganother Rs 32 lakhs had been taken. Nikita filed a police complaint. The investigation is underneath probe extra main points are awaited.

Sonu Nigam attacked

Recentlyat an tournamentSonu Nigam used to be attacked by an MLA’s sonas according to reviews. It used to be mentioned that the MLA’s son sought after a selfie whilst Sonu used to be exiting a level from an tournament. He allegedly driven Sonu’s bodyguards additionally his brother. No critical accidents had been sustained.

