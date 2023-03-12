5 arrested in connection to the Mexico kidnappings of 4 Americans

The 4 Americans had crossed into Matamoros from Texas final Friday and video of their abduction briefly unfold on-line.

WASHINGTON — Five other folks were arrested in connection to the kidnapping of 4 Americans in Mexico final Friday, in accordance to the Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica.

- Advertisement - Barrios Mojica shared the news of the arrests via his Twitter account on Friday, pronouncing 5 other folks have been arrested for crimes of annoyed kidnapping and murder. Barrios Mojica stated an extra particular person, arrested in fresh days, was once connected to the kidnappings.

In a letter acquired by means of The Associated Press thru a Tamaulipas state regulation enforcement respectable, the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel apologized to the citizens of Matamoros the place the (*4*), the Mexican girl who died in the cartel shootout, and the 4 Americans and their households.

The letter attributed to the cartel condemned final week’s violence and stated the gang grew to become over to government its personal contributors who have been accountable.

- Advertisement - {A photograph} of 5 certain males face-down on the pavement accompanied the letter, which was once shared with The Associated Press by means of the respectable provided that they continue to be nameless as a result of they weren’t licensed to proportion the record.

A separate state safety respectable stated that 5 males were discovered tied up within one of the cars that government were looking for, in conjunction with the letter. That respectable additionally spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they weren’t licensed to talk about the case.

On Thursday, the households of the kidnapped Americans advised newshounds that the apology letter issued from the Mexican cartel has achieved little to uninteresting the ache of their family members being killed or wounded.

- Advertisement - The father of Shaeed Woodard, one of the two Americans who died, stated he was once speechless upon listening to that the cartel had apologized for the violent abduction captured in video which briefly unfold on-line.

“I’ve just been trying to make sense out of it for a whole week. Just restless, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t eat. It’s just crazy to see your own child taken from you in such a way, in a violent way like that. He didn’t deserve it,” James Woodard advised newshounds Thursday, referring to his son’s dying.

The cousin of Eric Williams, who was once shot in the left leg all over the kidnapping, stated his circle of relatives feels “great” understanding he is alive however does no longer settle for any apologies from the cartel.