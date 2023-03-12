Sunday, March 12, 2023
USA Hockey star Brianna Decker on retirement, Olympic career, coaching

Brianna Decker had a clue that the 2022 Winter Olympics could be her closing. 

She didn’t envision her embellished world girls’s hockey enjoying profession finishing in excruciating ache on the ice of the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing right through Team USA’s opening sport towards Finland.  

The damage – a damaged left ankle and several other torn ligaments – made Decker’s announcement closing week that she used to be retiring that a lot more uncomplicated. 

She’s additionally now not going some distance from the ice in any respect. 

In August, Decker turned into the ladies prep affiliate head trainer and particular marketing consultant for the Shattuck-St. Mary’s, her prep college alma mater in Faribault, Minnesota. The program has produced numerous NHL and ladies’s nationwide crew gamers. Decker is coaching below Gordie Stafford, whom she performed for. 

“It’s been incredible being back there,” Decker advised USA TODAY Sports. 

Brianna Decker

Before her enjoying profession officially ended closing week, Decker used to be already an assistant on  3 U-18 girls’s global championship squads: 2019 (silver), 2020 (gold), 2023 (bronze). 

“I think when I was playing, that was my main focus, and coaching was something I picked up and wanted to dip my toes into,” Decker mentioned. “Now I’m two feet in with coaching and that’s what I would say the difference is. I can put my full focus on these kids.” 





