Trent Alexander-Arnold explains why Liverpool lost at Bournemouth

Trent Alexander-Arnold has tried to provide an explanation for why Liverpool had been strangely overwhelmed by means of Bournemouth on Saturday.
Riding prime after demolishing competitors Manchester United 7-0 final week, the Reds got here crashing backtrack to Earth with a 1-0 defeat to the Cherries, who moved off the foot of the Premier League desk with 3 hard earned issues.
Liverpool fell at the back of to a first-half strike from Philip Billing wherein a number of defenders necessarily gave up looking to save you the target, whilst Mohamed Salah blasted a second-half penalty vast to sentence them to a loss at the south coast.
Speaking to Liverpool’s membership channels post-match, Alexander-Arnold attempted to make sense of the end result and the efficiency.
When requested to pinpoint when issues began to head incorrect for the guests, he responded: “I believe it was once fairly early on, to be fair.
“We created possibilities, we had our possibilities to attain [and] we by no means, clearly we had the target disallowed. But we began on a vibrant foot and I believe they only sucked the lifestyles out of the sport and it was once tricky for us to construct momentum. They slowed the sport down and done their recreation plan after which cross and ranking the target.
“But it’s one of those – it was very avoidable, the goal, and it’s disappointing looking back on it.”
Alexander-Arnold spoke of his want for Liverpool to dance again of their midweek shuttle to Real Madrid within the Champions League, with the Reds in search of to overturn a three-goal deficit of their final 16 tie.
He added: “I think there’s only one more game before the internationals and it’s a huge one for us, it’s one that we need to go and do something special, so all our focus is solely on that Real Madrid game now and it means that we can put everything into that game knowing that we’ve got days afterwards to recover.
“So, it’s about throwing the kitchen sink at it and going all out and I believe that’s what we’re going to do – it’s essential to try this. Then we’ll get in a position for the most important run-in.”