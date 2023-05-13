4 easy millet salad recipes with seasonal foods for summer

Summer is here, and it’s time to switch to a diet that not only satiates your hunger but also keeps you cool. While the sun is shining bright, our plates should be filled with fresh, light, and nutritious food that helps us beat the heat. And what could be better than millets – the gluten-free, low glycemic index grains that have been proven to cool down your body temperature? So, let’s take a look at some delicious and refreshing millet salad recipes that will help you stay cool and hydrated this summer!

Millets are a great ingredient for creating healthy and delicious summer recipes. Millets are gluten-free and have a low glycemic index, making them an ideal choice for those looking to eat healthily during the summer season. Millets are usually associated with winter but various types of millets, like bajra, ragi, cheena, etc. can be consumed during the summer season, as they are known for their cooling properties. They can be consumed as porridge, salads, or added to soups, stews, or other dishes.

According to a 2013 study published in the Journal of Medicinal Plants Research, millet consumption can significantly reduce the core body temperature and skin temperature compared to the wheat-based meal.

Cooling millet salad recipes for summer

Here are some delicious must-try millet salad for summer. They also come with the power of seasonal foods such as mango and watermelon. Check them out!

1. Lemon Millet Salad

Ingredients:

*1 cup cooked millet

*1/2 cup chopped cucumber

*1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

*1/4 cup chopped red onion

*1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

*2 tablespoons olive oil

*1 tablespoon lemon juice

*Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, mix together the cooked millet, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and parsley.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

3. Drizzle the dressing over the millet salad and toss to combine.

4. Serve chilled.

2. Mango Millet Salad

Ingredients:

*1 cup cooked millet

*1 ripe mango, peeled and diced

*1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

*1/4 cup chopped red onion

*1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

*2 tablespoons lime juice

*1 tablespoon honey

*Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, mix together the cooked millet, mango, red bell pepper, red onion, and cilantro.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, honey, salt, and pepper.

3. Drizzle the dressing over the millet salad and toss to combine.

4. Serve chilled.

3. Greek Millet Salad

Ingredients:

*1 cup cooked millet

*1/2 cup chopped cucumber

*1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

*1/4 cup chopped red onion

*1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

*2 tablespoons olive oil

*1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

*1 teaspoon dried oregano

*Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, mix together the cooked millet, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and feta cheese.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano, salt, and pepper.

3. Drizzle the dressing over the millet salad and toss to combine.

4. Serve chilled.

4. Watermelon Feta Cheese Millet Salad

Ingredients:

*1 cup cooked millet

*2 cups watermelon, cubed

*1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

*1/4 cup sliced red onions

*1/4 cup chopped fresh mint leaves

*1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves

*1/4 cup chopped walnuts

*2 tbsp olive oil

*2 tbsp lemon juice

*Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, mix together the cooked millet, watermelon, feta cheese, red onions, mint leaves, parsley leaves, and walnuts.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine.

4. Serve the salad chilled or at room temperature.

Whether you are looking for a quick and easy salad or a filling main course, these millet salad recipes are sure to impress. So go ahead and try them out and experience the goodness of millets in a delicious way. Stay cool and healthy this summer!