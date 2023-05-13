CUNY Law School Graduates Turn Their Backs to Mayor Adams

If Mayor Eric Adams wanted an indication that his graduation speech to regulation scholars on Friday was once now not going to move smartly, the instant got here even prior to he spoke.

As the dean of the City University of New York School of Law, Sudha Setty, offered the mayor at a Queens College auditorium on Friday, she famous his time spent at the police pressure. The crowd booed.

When Mr. Adams took to the degree and started to talk, issues were given a lot worse. Many of the newly minted docs of regulation, in black robes and mortar forums, grew to become their backs to him.

There had been extra boos and heckles, in accordance to video of the event, which was once closed to the click, and in accordance to two individuals who had been in attendance. Even a few raised heart arms, one individual mentioned.