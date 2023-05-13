CM Punk ‘lobbied AGAINST’ feuding with Chris Jericho when he makes his eventual AEW return

- Advertisement -

CM Punk does not need to input a feud with Chris Jericho upon his AEW return, in line with a record.

The former two-time AEW champion has been absent from the promotion since October 2022, when he was once concerned about an actual lifestyles behind the curtain brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite.

There have been doubts over whether or not he would ever return to the squared circle, however he turns out set to just do that when AEW release their new display ‘Collision’ on Saturday nights within the close to long term.

Punk is thought to be the principle enchantment for the display, and it is been broadly reported that he is to go into a feud with veteran Jericho when he is ultimately again.

According to Fightful, alternatively, Punk driven for a special programme when he is again somewhat than fellow ex-WWE megastar Jericho.

Punk and Jericho (pictured) have clashed in genuine lifestyles following Punk’s AEW absence

It’s now not recognized who Punk requested to paintings with, however the fall-out might be from Jericho taking real-life pictures at Punk, together with allegedly labelling him a ‘locker room most cancers’ in AEW.

Punk answered through calling the 52-year-old a a ‘stooge’ on Instagram in March.

Punk has additionally been dealing with an harm, however, following suspension, Omega and his companions returned to the corporate, whilst Punk hasn’t.

Former AEW champion Punk hasn’t wrestled within the corporate since October of final yr

AEW president Tony Khan has steadily refused to handle Punk’s standing, however it’s believed the previous international champion is nearing a return.

Punk’s pals and present AEW international tag staff champions FTR have again and again known as for his return, with Dax Harwood lately begging everybody concerned to ‘make it work’.

Punk answered: ‘duh’, suggesting he can be prepared to patch issues up.

It has been instructed, alternatively, that Punk is about to megastar the brand new Collision display, believed to be launching this summer time, with The Elite most commonly running Dynamite on Wednesdays.