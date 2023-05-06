3 men stabbed in incident near University of Iowa, police say

Three men had been stabbed in an incident near the University of Iowa, campus and police officers mentioned Saturday. All 3 had been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for remedy of their accidents and are anticipated to recuperate.

“Initial investigation has determined that the fight was among parties known to each other and that there is no direct threat to the general public. This incident remains under active investigation. No further information will be released at this time,” Iowa City Police mentioned in a remark.

- Advertisement -

A consultant from the Iowa City Police Department mentioned he may just no longer in an instant ascertain if the sufferers had been scholars, although he informed ABC News that the sufferers had been “about that age.”

In this undated file photo, the historic Old Capitol Building is shown on the University of Iowa campus, in Iowa City, Iowa. STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images - Advertisement -

The incident occurred at 1:55 a.m. local time, according to police.

The University of Iowa initially issued an alert at 2:08 a.m. local time about a stabbing near a gas station and community recreation area. By 2:27 a.m., the police department confirmed multiple victims.

“ICPD continues to analyze. Incident seems remoted. Resume commonplace process however stay vigilant,” the varsity mentioned in an alert about an hour later.

- Advertisement -

The school encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Iowa City Police Department.

The incident follows a chain of fatal stabbings on the University of California, Davis. Prosecutors charged a former scholar this week for the stabbings which left two lifeless and injured one.