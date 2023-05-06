Gov. Abbott delivers keynote address at DPS graduation ceremony, mentions recent APD partnership

Governor Greg Abbott delivered a keynote address at the graduation rite of 60 new soldiers from the Texas Department of Public Safety. These new soldiers had been commemorated for finishing their 29-week coaching techniques.

During the graduation rite, Governor Abbott addressed the duties the brand new soldiers could be appearing and praised them for being “tougher” than ever earlier than. He emphasised the will for flexibility and referred to the recent partnership between the Austin Police Department (APD) and DPS to address APD’s staffing shortages.





Governor Abbott stated, “We made an agreement between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the City of Austin to get crime under control in the state’s Capital City. The fact is there were too many murders, too much violent crime taking place. And it required us, as a state, to tap into your mission to ensure public safety. Even if it comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety, as opposed to local law enforcement. But there are times like this when we must work together.”

The partnership between those two public protection teams has noticed a discount in stabbings and shootings in Austin, in step with APD.

Out of the 60 new soldiers, 26 are army veterans, 10 are girls, 19 have prior legislation enforcement enjoy, and 25 talk some other language. These new soldiers will report back to their responsibility stations on May 28.