1 dead after Texas post prom party shooting

Tragedy struck at a post-prom party in Texas, ensuing within the loss of life of 1 teen. According to a tweet by means of Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies spoke back to a shooting on the 8500 block of Majesticbrook in Harris County. The incident befell when two teenagers were given right into a combat with the daddy of a feminine attendee. Both events pulled out weapons and fired at each and every different, ensuing within the loss of life of 16-year-old Isaac Zetino, who used to be on the area to wait the after-prom party.

The grownup male who allegedly fired the gun has been discovered by means of the police. During wondering, the grownup mentioned that he had acted in self-defense when he used to be shooting. Gonzalez showed that no fees were filed but, because the investigation continues to be ongoing. The findings will probably be offered to the grand jury upon the realization of the investigation.

@HCSOTexas deputies spoke back to a shooting at a place of dwelling situated on the 8500 blk of Majesticbrook. Preliminary information: a commencement party, with a number of youngsters in attendance, used to be going down. Shots have been fired and a youngster (in all probability 16) used to be wounded. The 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rxKirt08My — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 6, 2023