2023 World Baseball Classic scores, WBC bracket, results: Japan faces USA for title after thrilling win

The 2023 World Baseball Classic wraps up Tuesday evening with a closely expected title sport: Team USA vs. Japan for the championship in Miami. Japan and Shohei Ohtani gained on Monday evening with a thrilling comeback over Mexico. The United States beat Venezuela in a nail-biter on Saturday sooner than cruising previous Cuba within the semifinals on Sunday. The U.S. is taking a look to protect its title from the final WBC in 2017; Japan is taking a look for its 3rd championship within the pageant and primary since 2009.

Check out the bracket, rankings and extra from the 2023 World Baseball Classic under.

2023 World Baseball Classic bracket



Major League Baseball/World Baseball Classic



2023 World Baseball Classic rankings

Tuesday, March 21

United States vs. TBD (championship sport), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

Japan 6, Mexico 5 (semifinals)

Sunday, March 19

United States 14, Cuba 2 (semifinals)

Saturday, March 18

United States 9, Venezuela 7 (quarterfinals)

Friday, March 17

Mexico 5, Puerto Rico 4 (quarterfinals)

Thursday, March 16

Japan 9, Italy 3 (quarterfinals)

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)

Venezuela 5, Israel 1

Mexico 10, Canada 3

Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2

United States 3, Colombia 2

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)

Mexico 2, Great Britain 1

Monday, March 13

Korea 22, China 2 (F/5)

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)

United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2

Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

World Baseball Classic pool play standings

Pool A

Cuba (advances to quarterfinals) 2 2 Italy (advances to quarterfinals) 2 2 Netherlands 2 2 Panama 2 2 Chinese Taipei 2 2

Pool B

Japan (advances to quarterfinals) 4 0 Australia (advances to quarterfinals) 3 1 Korea 2 2 Czech Republic 1 3 China 0 4

Pool C

Mexico (advances to quarterfinals) 3 1 United States (advances to quarterfinals) 3 1 Canada 2 2 Colombia 1 3 Great Britain 1 3

Pool D