Nick Saban sends message in Tony Mitchell suspension: ‘No such thing as the wrong place at the wrong time’

Alabama has suspended freshman defensive again Tony Mitchell following his arrest closing week in Florida that resulted in drug and weapon fees. Mitchell, who’s dealing with a rate of marijuana ownership with the intent to promote and/or ship, was once riding a automotive with some other guy, Christopher Lewis, as the passenger when police detected the “odor of burnt marijuana” at a visitors prevent, in line with the Holmes County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell and Lewis had been taken into custody when a seek of the car produced an important quantity of marijuana, a suite of scales, a loaded handgun and a big sum of money. Lewis was once additionally charged with wearing a hid firearm with no allow.

“Everybody’s got an opportunity to make choices and decisions,” trainer Nick Saban said during a Monday press conference, consistent with AL.com. “There’s no such thing as the wrong place at the wrong time. It is what it is, but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations.”

Saban’s phrases are fascinating given what Alabama males’s basketball trainer Nate Oats mentioned in February relating to celebrity freshman Brandon Miller and his connection to a deadly taking pictures in Tuscaloosa in January. Notably, Oats discovered himself in sizzling water after telling newshounds that Miller was once in the “wrong spot at the wrong time.” Police testimony states Miller introduced a gun to a teammate, Darius Miles, that was once later used to kill 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Miller has no longer been charged in the topic, alternatively.

Oats later apologized for his commentary. Athletic director Greg Byrne famous in interviews that the college was once no longer totally knowledgeable of Miller’s position earlier than Oats spoke to the media.

“We were informed by law enforcement of other student-athletes being in the vicinity, and law enforcement has repeatedly told us that no other student-athletes were suspects — they were witnesses only,” Oats wrote in a commentary. “Our understanding is that they have all been fully truthful and cooperative. In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris’ family.”