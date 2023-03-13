2023 World Baseball Classic: Schedule, dates, TV channel, WBC scores, times as Team USA falls to Mexico

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is in complete swing. Team USA suffered its first lack of this WBC on Sunday night time as Joey Meneses of the Nationals homered two times in Mexico’s 11-5 win over the Americans. Team USA is again at the box Monday night time in Phoenix towards Canada. The Dominican Republic may be again in motion Monday, hoping to jump again after a gap loss. Pool play within the WBC wraps up Wednesday, the similar day the quarterfinals start. Half the quarterfinal box is ready with Japan, Australia, Cuba and Italy punching their tickets to the knockout spherical.
This model of the WBC used to be initially meant to be performed in 2021 however used to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Action were given began on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan came about at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there shall be a complete of 47 video games. The championship recreation is ready for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
Plenty of MLB stars are participating within the tournament, together with Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Francisco Lindor, Mike Trout and Trea Turner. Full team rosters can be viewed here, and here is a primer at the tournament from CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa. Here are Matt Snyder’s energy ratings for the event.
Below, enthusiasts can to find the entire checklist of 2023 World Baseball Classic groups, as smartly as all the time table and odds.
2023 World Baseball Classic time table
All video games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at totally free).
(All times Eastern)
Monday, March 13
- China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2
- Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2
- Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2
- Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, March 15
- Cuba vs. Australia (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
- Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
- Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1
Thursday, March 16
- Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Friday, March 17
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship recreation), 7 p.m., FS1
2023 World Baseball Classic rankings
Sunday, March 12
- Japan 7, Australia 1
- Italy 7, Netherlands 1
- Israel 3, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 18, Great Britain 8
- Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6
- Mexico 11, United States 5
- Australia 8, Czech Republic 3
Saturday, March 11
- Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2
- Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5
- Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
- Colombia 5, Mexico 4
- Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1
- United States 6, Great Britain 2
- Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
- Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1
Friday, March 10
- Japan 13, Korea, 4
- Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
- Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)
- Panama 2, Italy 0
Thursday, March 9
- Japan 8, China 1
- Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
- Czech Republic 8, China 5
- Cuba 13, Panama 4
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Australia 8, Korea 7
- Netherlands 3, Panama 1
Tuesday, March 7
2023 World Baseball Classic groups
Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)
- Chinese Taipei
- Cuba
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Panama
Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Czech Republic
Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)
- Canada
- Colombia
- Great Britain
- Mexico
- United States
Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)
- Dominican Republic
- Israel
- Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico
- Venezuela
2023 World Baseball Classic odds
(by means of Caesars Sportsbook getting into the event)
- Dominican Republic: +200
- United States: +250
- Japan: +280
- Puerto Rico: +650
- Venezuela: +1000
- Korea: +1200
- Cuba: +1600
- Mexico: +1800
- Canada: +3500
- Netherlands: +4000
- Chinese Taipei: +4000
- Panama: +6000
- Israel: +10000
- Great Britain: +10000
- Australia: +10000
- Colombia: +10000
- Italy: +15000
- Nicaragua: +15000
- China: +25000
- Czech Republic: +30000