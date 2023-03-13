2023 World Baseball Classic: Schedule, dates, TV channel, WBC scores, times as Team USA falls to Mexico

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is in complete swing. Team USA suffered its first lack of this WBC on Sunday night time as Joey Meneses of the Nationals homered two times in Mexico’s 11-5 win over the Americans. Team USA is again at the box Monday night time in Phoenix towards Canada. The Dominican Republic may be again in motion Monday, hoping to jump again after a gap loss. Pool play within the WBC wraps up Wednesday, the similar day the quarterfinals start. Half the quarterfinal box is ready with Japan, Australia, Cuba and Italy punching their tickets to the knockout spherical.

This model of the WBC used to be initially meant to be performed in 2021 however used to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Action were given began on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan came about at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there shall be a complete of 47 video games. The championship recreation is ready for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

Plenty of MLB stars are participating within the tournament, together with Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Francisco Lindor, Mike Trout and Trea Turner. Full team rosters can be viewed here, and here is a primer at the tournament from CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa. Here are Matt Snyder’s energy ratings for the event.

Below, enthusiasts can to find the entire checklist of 2023 World Baseball Classic groups, as smartly as all the time table and odds.

2023 World Baseball Classic time table

All video games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at totally free).

(All times Eastern)

Monday, March 13

China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2

Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba vs. Australia (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

TBD vs. TBD (championship recreation), 7 p.m., FS1

2023 World Baseball Classic rankings

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2

Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea, 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

2023 World Baseball Classic groups

Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)

Australia

China

Japan

Korea

Czech Republic

Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain

Mexico

United States

Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

2023 World Baseball Classic odds



(by means of Caesars Sportsbook getting into the event)