NCAA bracket predictions: College basketball model releases surprising March Madness 2023 tournament picks

Several surprising storylines emerged when the 2023 March Madness bracket was once printed on Sunday, together with Rutgers being KenPom’s highest-rated staff to be unnoticed of the 2023 NCAA Tournament box. Texas A&M is a No. 7 seed within the NCAA Tournament bracket 2023 regardless of completing moment within the SEC within the common season and because the runner-up within the SEC Tournament. The Aggies will face No. 10 seed Penn State on Thursday all the way through the March Madness 2023 agenda. Which staff will have to you pick out to advance for your 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Top total seed Alabama will open its tournament run when it faces the winner of No. 16 seeds Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Those two groups will sq. off within the 2023 NCAA Tournament First Four in Dayton on Tuesday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated all of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 occasions. It has completely beaten its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the ultimate 4 tournaments. The model additionally nailed 3 groups within the West and South Region Sweet 16 ultimate 12 months, together with No. 5 seed Houston.

It is aware of find out how to spot an disenchanted as neatly. The identical model has produced brackets that experience nailed 18 first-round upsets by way of double-digit seeds. It additionally nailed some huge upsets two years in the past, together with predicting the championship recreation between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston’s Midwest Region win although the Cougars were not the No. 1 seed.

There's merely no reason why to depend on good fortune when there may be confirmed generation that can assist you dominate your 2023 March Madness picks.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket video games to look at

One of probably the most intriguing 2023 March Madness matchups to look at: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia within the South Region. Inconsistent play saved those groups from a greater seed, however they have got a blended 9 wins towards height 25 groups, putting in place an intriguing matchup that can produce a challenger in a most likely second-round matchup towards top-seeded Alabama. Maryland performs somewhat slowly and tries to stay video games low scoring, whilst WVU performs faster and rankings extra on moderate, putting in place a must-see first-round matchup.

Another 2023 March Madness matchup to control: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston Cougars. The Aztecs were to the NCAA Tournament 4 occasions in 5 seasons beneath head trainer Brian Dutcher, however they’re nonetheless seeking to make it out of the Round of 64. This may not be a very simple matchup for them, as Charleston raced out to a 21-1 report this season and has 5 avid gamers averaging double-figures.

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman is every other vital matchup within the South. The Cavaliers have now not been out of the primary around since profitable the identify in 2019, they usually had been the primary No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in 2018. They are led by way of a couple of senior guards, although, and feature the ninth-ranked protection within the nation. Furman punched its price tag when it gained the Southern Conference Tournament beneath head trainer Bob Richey. The Paladins have revel in as neatly, that includes senior guard Mike Bothwell and senior ahead Jalen Slawson. You can see the model’s 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins each and every tournament-defining matchup? And which groups will make surprising runs in the course of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

So what is the optimum NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella groups will surprise school basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that’s called 18 upsets by double-digit seeds.