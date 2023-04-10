2023 RBC Heritage fantasy golf picks, rankings, sleepers, advice: Back Patrick Cantlay, fade Jon Rahm

Many of the PGA Tour’s peak avid gamers might be at a drawback this week on the 2023 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town. Most of the elite golfers normally skipped the post-Masters event, however now the RBC Heritage is a delegated match, so the massive cash has introduced out the massive weapons. That approach new international No. 1 and Masters champ Jon Rahm can be teeing up Thursday, along side the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Jordan Spieth defeated Cantlay in a playoff ultimate 12 months, and each are within the RBC Heritage 2023 box. Both even have sturdy observe data at the tricky route in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Rahm is taking part in the RBC Heritage for the second one time, whilst Scheffler is making his debut. Scheffler is the 8-1 favourite in the newest 2023 RBC Heritage odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Rahm proper in the back of at 17-2. Are the highest two avid gamers on this planet those you wish to have to focus on on your 2023 RBC Heritage fantasy selections? Or does the awesome enjoy imply Cantlay (14-1) or Spieth (18-1) would put you in a greater place to win? Before environment your fantasy golf ratings or making any 2023 RBC Heritage selections, you want to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a author and editor for just about 25 years and has been taking part in and following the sport intently for greater than 3 many years. The Florida-based author is aware of what it takes to win at the PGA Tour and the way the avid gamers’ video games are compatible the classes. Holliman has been on a roll since ultimate season. He nailed ultimate week’s Masters, backing Rahm as his best choice, regardless of his uninspired run at Match Play. “The Spaniard wants a green jacket badly. Who doesn’t?,” Holliman mentioned. “But Rahm will get it at some point, and I expect it to be this year.” The Spaniard confirmed how a lot he sought after it, storming to a four-shot victory and his 2nd main identify.

At the Players Championship, he used to be far and wide Scheffler to win at 10-1, and at Bay Hill, 11 of his selections completed within the peak 15 and 3 of his peak seven posted top-five finishes. The golf skilled additionally used to be in the back of Chris Kirk on the Honda, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has adopted Holliman’s predictions is much up on their golf selections.

Now, Holliman has ranked his peak golfers from the 2023 RBC Heritage box.

2023 RBC Heritage fantasy golf selections

One participant Holliman is backing in Hilton Head is Cantlay, who’s quietly sitting fourth on this planet ratings. He has six excursion victories during the last two seasons and is more likely to get any other one quickly. The 31-year-old had a coarse Sunday in Augusta, following a third-round 68 with a 75, however he nonetheless tied for 14th. Cantlay has completed within the peak 5 3 times since mid-February, and now he heads to a route the place has completed within the peak 10 4 occasions in 5 tries. Three of the ones had been within the peak 3. He ranks 2nd in overall riding and fourth in vegetables in legislation.

On the opposite hand, the skilled has been burned by means of fading Rahm prior to however thinks that is the easiest time to do it once more. Easing up just a little after the exhilaration (and difficult paintings) of successful his 2nd main "is only natural," the skilled says. Rahm has been the most productive on excursion all season and rallied from 4 strokes down Sunday to win the Masters by means of 4. Still, he struggled at Match Play and tied for thirty ninth on the Arnold Palmer Invitational, so he is not invincible. The 28-year-old tied for thirty third in his simplest earlier Harbour Town look.

How to set your 2023 RBC Heritage golf ratings

For the RBC Heritage 2023, Holliman is backing a number of longshots, and his best choice would deliver an important double-digit payday. This golfer has been a mainstay close to the highest of leaderboards all season and is due for a victory.

Who wins the 2023 RBC Heritage? Who are the highest PGA Tour avid gamers to focus on on your RBC Heritage fantasy selections?