Tech men remain No. 4 in latest rankings

NEW ORLEANS – The Texas Tech men’s observe and box group held its spot at No. 4 for a 2nd consecutive week in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rankings launched Monday afternoon.
Tech competed this previous weekend in Tucson, Ariz., in the Jim Click Shootout. The group traveled a restricted workforce with a powerful contingent being the pole vaulters and throws group.
This weekend, the Red Raiders shall be represented in 3 other time zones. Several teams shall be cut up up in California, Florida and Oklahoma.
