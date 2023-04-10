Act over for ‘magician’ stealing jewelry from South Florida Kohl’s stores

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A person was once put in the back of bars after police accused him of distracting employees at South Florida Kohl’s stores and swapping expensive jewelry for fakes.

Angelo Strano, 43, is suspected of focused on different Kohl’s stores in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Using a distraction manner, he would ask for pricey pieces on the jewelry counter in every retailer and switch the ones pieces with faux ones, police mentioned.

They mentioned he would then stroll out of the shop with the true jewelry.

In March, Coconut Creek police arrested Strano once they mentioned he attempted to focus on the chain retailer’s location there.

Police spokesperson Scotty Leamon mentioned Strano would use sleight-of-hand to scouse borrow from stores, likening him to a “magician.”

Strano, who was once out on bond as of Monday, has a long prison historical past.

Police are asking shops who imagine Strano can have focused them to name Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.