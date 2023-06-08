2023 NFL mandatory minicamp tracker: Highlights, analysis, updates as Cowboys, 49ers, others wrap-up workouts





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags The roster-building portion of the NFL offseason is most commonly over. Free company is at the back of us, as is the 2023 NFL Draft. We additionally know the total week-by-week agenda for the approaching season.All that is left is to look those groups in motion at the box, and that’s the reason what the following two weeks are for. After going via voluntary arranged staff actions (OTAs) all the way through May, it is time for mandatory minicamps. Teams will undergo two to a few days of workouts with all the membership sooner than having one ultimate wreck, then the grind of the 2023 marketing campaign starts with the beginning of coaching camp in overdue July.Below you can to find the mandatory minicamp agenda for each and every staff as neatly as real-time highlights, updates and research from across the league, starting Tuesday.Minicamp highlightsNine groups get started mandatory minicamp this week: The Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders. Coaches and gamers will discuss on the conclusion of observe. Watch out for AiyukThe ones readily available for 49ers mandatory minicamp singled one participant out, however it wasn’t Christian McCaffrey. Or George Kittle. Or Deebo Samuel. It used to be Brandon Aiyuk, whom The Athletic mentioned used to be the most efficient participant at the box all through the staff’s two-day consultation.”We’ve been having our battles since college,” cornerback Deommodore Lenoir mentioned of Aiyuk. “He’s going to be a top-five receiver in this league this year. He’s going to put everybody on notice.” A primary-round pick out in 2020, Aiyuk started his NFL profession in Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse sooner than rising as an integral piece in some of the league’s perfect offenses. He’s gotten higher yearly — he publish career-highs in catches (78), yards (1,015) and touchdowns (8) in 2022 — so do not be stunned if he’s a Pro Bowler this autumn. Best CB duo within the NFL?That’s what Jalen Ramsey instructed CBS Sports this week from Dolphins mandatory minicamp.”We are,” Ramsey mentioned of he and Xavien Howard. “I’m very confident in saying that, and we’ll prove that this year on the field. But even if you just look on paper, we are. That’s kind of like a fact. But we have to go out there and prove it because this is our first time playing together.” Ramsey, who came visiting from the Rams this offseason, additionally mentioned his are compatible inside of new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme and why be believes in Tua Tagovailoa — all of which you’ll examine right here. Catch of the offseason?Deshaun Watson turns out to have already constructed a cast rapport with wideout Elijah Moore, whom the Browns obtained from the Jets this offseason. If you scroll down, you can see Watson throwing a TD to Moore all through Tuesday’s observe.The pair hooked up for every other ranking Thursday, however it used to be Moore who did many of the paintings. Check out this full-extension, one-handed catch whilst getting each toes down. Howell stays QB1 getting into coaching campWhile Commanders trainer Ron Rivera perspectives the beginning quarterback scenario as a contest between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett, the previous nonetheless has the higher hand getting into coaching camp. In Rivera’s opinion, the 2022 fifth-round pick out confirmed sufficient all through mandatory minicamp to warrant first-team reps as soon as the pads come on.”He’s young … but there is a lot of room for growth, and we know that,” Rivera mentioned. “He’s got a good skill set: he’s mobile, he’s got good foot movements, he’s got quick twitch to him, a good decision-maker. He’s still learning to make decisions, but he’s also got the arm talent, and that’s the thing that excites us.” Canton mindsetNick Bosa is likely one of the perfect defenders in nowadays’s NFL. Here’s his resume: Rookie of the Year, three-time Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Yet as Bosa enters his 5th season, new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is aware of he has even larger objectives for his skilled soccer profession. It’s why he is discussed Bosa in the similar breath as all-time greats like Brian Urlacher and Luke Kuechly.”All those guys that I just mentioned, along with Bosa, is about really trying to create a legacy,” Wilks mentioned from the staff’s mandatory minicamp (by way of 49ers Webzone). “And that was probably one of the things that I did talk about, beyond just him as a person. It’s just: What are we building toward now? Each step is toward Canton, and I think that’s his mindset as well.Canton, Ohio, is the location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Bosa is on the right path to end up there. Catch of the offseason? (x2)No, this isn’t as good as the catch Darnell Washington made at the NFL Scouting Combine, but it could be in contention for catch of the offseason workouts. Check out this grab by the Falcons’ Drake London, a former first-round pick looking to build on a promising rookie campaign. ‘Best friends’Justin Fields and D.J. Moore have only been teammates for about three months, but they’ve elicited the “perfect buddy” moniker from Bears teammates.”It looks as if they’ve that chemistry going, previous than I anticipated,” safety Jaquan Brisker said of the duo (via 247Sports). “They are like perfect buddies.” Several reporters have noticed a connection between the two, with The Athletic pointing out how often Fields looks for Moore during practices and the Chicago Bears commenting that in seemingly every session that has been open to the media, the two have hooked up for a big play. The relationship between Fields and his new No. 1 receiver will be huge as he attempts to take another big leap in Year 3. First-round rookies face offAs the crown jewels of Seattle’s 2023 NFL Draft class, cornerback Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall pick) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20) are going to have plenty of heated battles during Seahawks practices. On this occasion, the Ohio State playmaker got the best of the Illinois standout for the long touchdown. Someone who knows a little something about being a consistently productive player is Tyler Lockett, and the veteran receiver has had a lot of good things to say about his talented rookie teammates. “I really like him, I really like the way in which he performs,” Lockett told reporters about Witherspoon. “When I’m observing him available in the market as he is roughly like doing his little actions, you want to inform he is aware of the sport. You can inform he is aware of when to take a seat, when no longer to take a seat, when to leap, when to play it protected. And the increasingly more he understands the performs and he understands the liberty that he has in an effort to know when to do sure issues and when to not, I feel he will be a truly, truly nice participant.””I feel he will be extraordinary, Lockett instructed newshounds about Smith-Njigba. “It’s always hard just being able to get adjusted when you first come in. But the way he runs routes, the way he’s understanding the way that receivers coach Sanjay [Lal] coaches, the sky’s going to be the limit. I think he’s going to be really good at all the things that the Seahawks — that we want him to be able to do. I’m excited to be able to go out there and work with him. Even though you’re a vet, you can still learn from the young guys, too. So it’s always being able to teach each other stuff and iron sharpening iron and just helping each other be better to win.” Bryce Young takes ‘subsequent step’ towards QB1Since spring practices started, Bryce Young has been slowly running his manner towards turning into the Panthers’ Week 1 starter. First, veteran Andy Dalton were given first-team reps. Then, Young did not get started as QB1 however took a majority of first-team reps. Fast ahead to Thursday, when for the primary time (no less than in a convention open to the media), the No. 1 pick out within the 2023 NFL Draft opened staff drills with the beginning offense. According to NFL Media, head trainer Frank Reich and normal supervisor Scott Fitterer turned around this week to have Young take the “next step” in his construction. Young had a cast day of observe Thursday, according to The Athletic, which incorporated a number of on-target throws and a deep shot to DJ Chark. Afterward, one in all Carolina’s latest WRs spoke about what Young has delivered to the staff up to now.”I will inform you he has…



