Fugitive suspect in 1984 Florida killing arrested 39 years later in California

Authorities say a person sought after in the 1984 killing of a Florida lady has been arrested just about 4 a long time later

TAMPA, Fla. — A person sought after in the 1984 killing of a Florida lady has been arrested in California just about 4 a long time later, government stated Thursday.

Detectives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have been touring to San Diego County to interview Donald Michael Santini, who used to be being held in prison following his arrest (*39*), the sheriff’s administrative center stated in a remark.

- Advertisement -

Santini were at the run since June 1984, when Florida government got an arrest warrant linking him to the strangling demise of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood of Bradenton, positioned south of Tampa.

Wood’s frame used to be discovered in a watery ditch 3 days after she went lacking on June 6 of that 12 months. The arrest warrant stated a clinical examiner decided she were strangled and Santini’s fingerprints have been discovered on her frame, WFTS-TV reported.

“We are aware of this arrest and have sent detectives to interview Santini, while we await extradition,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This arrest allows us to reexamine evidence collected in 1984 using the technology of today, as the case is now considered open once again.”

- Advertisement -

Online prison information stated Santini, 65, used to be arrested as a fugitive. He used to be scheduled to seem in court docket in San Diego County on Friday. Records had no record of an legal professional for Santini who may discuss on his behalf.