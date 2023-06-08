Friday, June 9, 2023
NBA Finals: Nuggets’ Jamal Murray is ‘fine’ heading into Game 4, but has a nasty floor burn on his left hand

untitled-design-367.png
Getty Images

Jamal Murray gave the impression to harm his left hand past due within the Denver Nuggets’ 109-94 victory in opposition to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, but trainer Michael Malone didn’t seem too all in favour of it on Thursday. 

“He’s fine,” Malone said. “Just a floor burn.”

Would you love to take a take a look at Murray’s floor burn? It’s now not beautiful, but thanks to the Denver Post‘s Mike Singer, you’ll be able to. If you are a actual sicko, you can click on on this and zoom the entire method in:

And this is Murray dribbling two balls with his left hand taped up at observe, via DNVR’s Harrison Wind:

Murray, himself didn’t point out his hand throughout his media session. It does now not seem that the floor burn will have an effect on his availability for Game 4 on Thursday. 

In Game 3, Murray was once impressive, completing with 34 issues on 12-for-22 taking pictures, plus 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a thieve in 45 mins. Denver has a 2-1 lead within the Finals. 



