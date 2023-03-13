2023 NFL free agency: Jets keep Quincy Williams off open market, sign LB to three-year extension, per report

The New York Jets proceed to in finding themselves after re-signing one in every of their most sensible free brokers. The Jets have signed linebacker Quincy Williams to a three-year, $18 million deal that would achieve up to $21 million with incentives, according to NFL Media.

Williams has been a extremely productive member of the Jets’ protection after signing with New York simply sooner than the beginning of the 2021 season. The more youthful brother of Jets Pro Bowl defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, Quincy set occupation highs with 110 tackles, 3 pressured fumbles and two sacks right through his first season with the Jets. The former Jaguar had 106 tackles and 3 sacks final season whilst serving to the Jets boast the NFL’s fourth best possible scoring protection.

“He’s having a really nice year and he’s only getting better,” Jets trainer Robert Saleh stated of Williams right through the 2022 season, via the team’s website. “He’s got a long way to go in terms of not only just the physical part, which we all see, it’s the mental part, not only from a playbook standpoint, but he is stacking up great days and remaining consistent day in and day out. He’s trending in the right direction and we’re excited.”

The Jets were some of the NFL’s busiest groups over the last week. They lately waived receiver/returner Braxton Berrios and freed up extra cap area through restructuring the contracts of guard Laken Tomlinson, cornerback D.J. Reed and tight finish C.J. Uzomah.

New York is within the operating to land four-time league MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Jets brass met with him final week. It will in the long run come down to whether or not or now not Rodgers needs to proceed enjoying and desires to accomplish that clear of Green Bay.