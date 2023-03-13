Oscars 2023: Complete winners list for the 95th Academy Awards

Many of Hollywood’s largest stars are being commemorated at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The star-studded awards display, hosted by means of Jimmy Kimmel, is airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live to tell the tale ABC.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads this 12 months’s nominations with 11 overall nods, whilst “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” observe intently in the back of with 9 nominations apiece.

Stars up for highest actress come with Cate Blanchett for “Tár,” Ana de Armas for “Blonde,” Andrea Riseborough for “To Leslie,” Michelle Williams for “The Fabelmans” and Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Nominees in the highest actor race come with Austin Butler for “Elvis,” Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” Paul Mescal for “Aftersun” and Bill Nighy for “Living.”

An ornamental Oscars statue stands in the arrivals house forward of the 95th Academy Awards, Mar. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. - Advertisement - John Locher/AP

Ahead of the display, the academy introduced a long list of presenters and performers for the night time.

All 5 of the highest unique track nominees will probably be carried out all over the telecast: Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will carry out “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”; Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars efficiency debut making a song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu will carry out “This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Lady Gaga will carry out “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; and Rihanna may also take the degree to accomplish “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Lenny Kravitz will ship the night’s “In Memoriam” efficiency.

Check out the complete winners list under, which will probably be frequently up to date:

Best animated function movie

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — WINNER

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — WINNER

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — WINNER

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best documentary function movie

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny” — WINNER

Best reside motion quick movie

“An Irish Goodbye” — WINNER

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Best cinematography