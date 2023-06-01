2023 NBA Finals odds, line, Game 1 start time: Heat vs. Nuggets picks, predictions, best bets by top expert

(*1*)



The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. This is the Nuggets’ first-ever NBA Finals look, and they are coming off a difficult playoff agenda that noticed them beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers. In distinction, Miami used to be the underdog in each sequence this postseason and secured their spot within the NBA Finals 2023 because the eighth-seeded crew by knocking out the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics.

In the newest Heat vs. Nuggets odds equipped by Caesars Sportsbook, the Nuggets are 9-point favorites and the over/underneath for overall issues scored is 219.

Here are some NBA having a bet traces and developments for Heat vs. Nuggets so that you can believe earlier than making your bets:

Heat vs. Nuggets: Denver -9

Heat vs. Nuggets over/underneath: 219 issues

Heat vs. Nuggets cash line: Denver -400, Miami +310

MIA: The Heat are 9-2 ATS of their final 11 video games following an ATS win

DEN: The Nuggets are 7-3 ATS of their final 10 house video games

The Nuggets' heart Nikola Jokic leads the crew in issues, rebounds, and assists right through the postseason. Guard Jamal Murray could also be a competent offensive participant who excels at scoring off the dribble and is a forged passer within the backcourt. On the opposite hand, ahead Jimmy Butler is the primary cog for the Heat, and he continues to assault the basket, get to his candy spots at the ground, and be relentless in looking to get his teammates concerned. Forward Caleb Martin has additionally been a the most important participant for the Heat, scoring a mean of 14.1 issues with 5.7 rebounds off the bench within the playoffs.

Severance suggests leaning underneath at the level overall for this matchup.