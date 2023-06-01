Debt ceiling vote: House votes to pass debt limit and budget cuts bill as lawmakers aim to prevent default





WASHINGTON — The House authorized a debt ceiling and budget cuts package deal past due Wednesday, with President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assembling a bipartisan coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans in opposition to conservative blowback and revolutionary dissent. The deal was once noticed as a greater selection to a devastating financial upheaval if Congress failed to act. Hard-right Republicans refused the deal, whilst Democrats accused them of risking a debt default as quickly as subsequent week. The House vote was once 314-117, and the bill now heads to the Senate. Passage is anticipated via week’s finish. The 99-page bill restricts spending for the following two years, suspends the debt ceiling into January 2025, and adjustments some insurance policies, together with enforcing new paintings necessities for older Americans receiving meals support and approving an Appalachian herbal gasoline line antagonistic via many Democrats. It bolsters price range for protection and veterans.