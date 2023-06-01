Chiefs reportedly believe Kadarius Toney can be No. 1-type WR; Kansas City GM explains why ‘sky is the limit’

The Kansas City Chiefs have received the Super Bowl LVII in opposition to the Philadelphia Eagles, thus returning to their position as the most sensible group in the NFL international in 2022. One of the very important gamers who contributed to their victory is Kadarius Toney, an offensive weapon with game-changing talents that showcased his tenacity on the greatest degree of all.

Although Toney stuck most effective 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns in seven regular-season video games for the Chiefs, his have an effect on was once felt in the Super Bowl. He stuck a 5-yard landing move from Patrick Mahomes early in the fourth quarter, which gave the Chiefs the lead. Afterwards, he set a Super Bowl report with a 65-yard punt go back, putting in place any other Chiefs landing and bringing the Lombardi Trophy again to Ok.C.

- Advertisement -

While Toney has been a device participant and no longer a featured wideout, he performed a vital function in profitable the Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City sees the attainable for him to conform right into a dominant participant of their offense. According to ESPN, the Chiefs believe Toney has limitless attainable, and he can be the No. 1-type receiver who can transfer anyplace on the box. General supervisor Brett Veach sees Toney enjoying a extra vital function in the group’s offense going ahead.

Veach stated, “He has mostly been a slot receiver, returner, runner, and gadget guy. But I don’t know if there is a limit on his game because he has a vertical game. He has a smart mentality, so I don’t think he is limited to a specific role. It’s essential to keep him healthy and get through camp for him to grow into a more significant role in our team’s offense.”

Toney’s skill is simple, however he has struggled to stick wholesome and has performed in most effective 19 NFL video games in two seasons. However, his time with the Chiefs has been restricted, and the group has top expectancies for him transferring ahead. Veach discussed that Toney was once a first-round select for a explanation why, and with time, growing chemistry with the training group of workers and quarterback, Toney’s attainable may just be endless.

- Advertisement -

Veach stated, “We have a lot of high hopes for him. He was a first-round pick for a reason, and there’s a reason why we traded for him. If he stays healthy and continues to develop chemistry, the sky is the limit for him.”