2023 NBA Draft: Hornets face Scoot Henderson vs. Brandon Miller question after landing No. 2 pick





On June 22, when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver proclaims the primary pick within the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in New York, it’s broadly anticipated that the San Antonio Spurs will make a choice French basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 general pick. However, the No. 2 pick stays extra unsure, because the Charlotte Hornets, who jumped from No. 4 to No. 2 all through this yr’s lottery, will have to make a decision whether or not to choose G League Ignite level guard Scoot Henderson or University of Alabama wing Brandon Miller.

While Henderson used to be regarded as the No. 2 prospect within the elegance for a very long time, the Hornets have LaMelo Ball as their start line guard, and opting for Henderson would imply enjoying each avid gamers within the backcourt, which is probably not the most efficient are compatible. However, Miller’s variety would include its personal set of headaches. During the 2022-23 season, Miller used to be attached to a deadly taking pictures of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris close to the Alabama campus, despite the fact that he has now not been charged within the crime. This off-court incident has affected Miller’s on-court credentials and will have to be regarded as by way of the Hornets ahead of they decide.

Miller has been discussing the incident with franchises all through the NBA’s pre-draft procedure and has offered it as a lesson discovered to at all times take note of one’s setting. While buying and selling right down to a workforce with a extra particular want is an possibility, the Hornets’ trail again to relevance is by way of collecting high-end ability, and preserving the No. 2 pick supplies a transparent method to succeed in this objective. However, opting for between Henderson and Miller gifts a problem, as each avid gamers have their sure facets.

Henderson performed for G League Ignite within the 2022-23 season, averaging 16.5 issues and six.5 assists in keeping with recreation. However, he has some problems with reliability at the court docket and isn’t flexible sufficient to be a perfect are compatible along LaMelo Ball. Miller, then again, established himself as the highest freshman in school basketball all through the similar season as he led Alabama to a No. 1 seed within the NCAA Tournament, hitting 38.4% of his 3-pointers on 7.5 makes an attempt in keeping with recreation and offering duration and flexibility on each ends.

The Hornets have a gap at the wing subsequent season with Kelly Oubre Jr. changing into a loose agent, and Miller’s dimension and vary would possibly make him a excellent are compatible in Charlotte. However, the Hornets have expressed issues about Miller’s connection to the off-campus taking pictures and feature despatched their legal professionals to Alabama to behavior an impartial investigation. Henderson falling to the No. 4 pick will also be a chance, for the reason that the Portland Trail Blazers, who’ve undersized guards Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons on their roster, are opting for at No. 3. If the Blazers additionally move on Henderson, the Houston Rockets, who’ve gifted younger guards, would possibly make a choice him at No. 4.

In conclusion, whilst the Spurs’ collection of Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick turns out transparent, the Hornets face a more difficult resolution with the No. 2 pick. Choosing between Henderson and Miller gifts a problem, as each avid gamers have their strengths, weaknesses, and off-court problems to believe. The Hornets will have to make a decision which participant would are compatible highest with their present roster and give you the absolute best likelihood for good fortune at some point.



