Bears’ Justin Fields says he’s more worried about wins than contract entering Year 3





As a emerging celebrity within the NFL, it is laborious for quarterbacks to not take a better take a look at the salaries avid gamers of their place are incomes. The marketplace for quarterbacks used to be reset a couple of occasions this offseason, first with Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, after which with Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, who signed a five-year contract value $260 million closing month. Justin Fields, quarterback for the Chicago Bears, is entering his 3rd NFL season in 2023, and he'll be eligible for a contract extension subsequent yr. After the Bears' OTA (arranged group process) consultation on Tuesday, Fields used to be requested about his technique for successful within the upcoming marketing campaign with a imaginable new contract. "Every year is a crucial year for me," Fields spoke back, in line with Pro Football Talk. "So, I imply, yeah, I do not in reality have the rest to mention about that. But for me, yearly is a large yr, and I'm excited to turn what I've were given. "I'm not worried about contracts; I'm concerned about winning. I couldn't care less."



Last season, Fields performed in 15 video games, finishing 60.4% of his passes for two,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. However, he took the league by way of typhoon along with his herbal working talents, dashing for 1,143 yards and 8 touchdowns. It used to be the second-best dashing season for a quarterback in NFL historical past, in the back of Jackson’s 2019 MVP marketing campaign. Fields additionally set an NFL file by way of dashing for 178 yards towards the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.

While Fields excelled along with his legs, he nonetheless has room for development in the case of his arm. The Ohio State product possesses the entire skill required to turn out to be an elite quarterback, however he must refine his sport.

“I believe I can make progress in the passing game,” Fields instructed CBS Sports in February. “Especially on those quick throws and short throws, those skinny throws that I missed from time to time. I got too tired from running the ball or something like that. So, I need to focus on my mechanics at the start of this offseason. I need to refine my technique to a level where no matter how tired I am, the ball will come out the same way, perfectly, resulting in more completions and increasing my completion rate.”

This season, Fields has it sounds as if labored diligently to refine his passing talents. According to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, he’s “light-years ahead of where he was” in the beginning of closing season. With Chicago’s addition of a brand new proper guard and proper take on, a number of working backs, and celebrity wideout D.J. Moore, Fields has the whole lot he must take the next move. He enters the season with a 5-20 file as a starter and is keen so as to add considerably to that win general in 2023.