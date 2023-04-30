Monday, May 1, 2023
type here...
Florida

2 Ukrainian teenage ballet dancers now call Tampa home

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
2 Ukrainian teenage ballet dancers now call Tampa home


Two 17-year-old ladies, Sofiia Maltseva and Yuliana Hryhorenko, discovered a brand new home in Tampa, Florida, after they moved right here in February in the course of the ballet program. Dancing, which is a common language, has been part of their lives since they have been younger. Next week, they’re set to accomplish in Don Quixote on the Straz Center on May 6 and seven.

Despite coming from a war-torn nation, Ukraine, they’re excited to show off their ability within the ballet pageant in Don Quixote. The Youth America Grand Prix reached out to the Straz Center to position them right here, and they’ve tailored fantastically to their new atmosphere.

- Advertisement -

(*2*) mentioned Maltseva.

Though they’re miles clear of their folks, they nonetheless keep up a correspondence by way of calling them a number of instances an afternoon. They are keen to accomplish on a large degree like New York City sooner or later.


Previous article
Dallas, Texas missing man: John Allen Cassey
Next article
Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks