2 Ukrainian teenage ballet dancers now call Tampa home

Two 17-year-old ladies, Sofiia Maltseva and Yuliana Hryhorenko, discovered a brand new home in Tampa, Florida, after they moved right here in February in the course of the ballet program. Dancing, which is a common language, has been part of their lives since they have been younger. Next week, they’re set to accomplish in Don Quixote on the Straz Center on May 6 and seven.

Despite coming from a war-torn nation, Ukraine, they’re excited to show off their ability within the ballet pageant in Don Quixote. The Youth America Grand Prix reached out to the Straz Center to position them right here, and they’ve tailored fantastically to their new atmosphere.

Though they’re miles clear of their folks, they nonetheless keep up a correspondence by way of calling them a number of instances an afternoon. They are keen to accomplish on a large degree like New York City sooner or later.