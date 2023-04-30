Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city

A twister touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with 100 mph winds that overturned vehicles, snapped bushes and broken homes

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A twister touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday as an impressive typhoon machine introduced intense rain and robust winds to the state, overturning vehicles, harmful homes and snapping tree branches.

The National Weather Service in Miami stated the twister hit overdue Saturday afternoon with winds of 100 mph (160 kph) close to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and headed northeast towards the coast.

Storm harm compelled government in the coastal city to near primary roadways in the city as staff cleared particles and inspected wreckage. Images from the scene confirmed vehicles flipped over on best of one another, cracked tree limbs resting on automobiles and homes, in addition to different particles littering streets.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has no longer reported any primary accidents or fatalities. A spokeswoman for the city stated officers have deactivated emergency protocols and have been running via lingering problems Sunday.

The National Weather Service had positioned a big stretch of central Florida beneath a twister watch on Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms have been chopping around the state.