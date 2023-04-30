Dallas, Texas missing man: John Allen Cassey

1/2

We are requesting the general public’s help in finding Critical Missing-John Allen Cassey. On 4/28/23, Mr. Cassey used to be final noticed strolling at 1400 N. Beckley Ave. He is also short of help.

Persons with data are requested to name 911 or (214) 671-4268. pic.twitter.com/zFZieHcz6H