Dallas, Texas missing man: John Allen Cassey

Dallas Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Alert to find John Allen Cassey, a person who has been missing since Friday. Cassey is a 64-year-old Black guy who is sort of six ft tall and weighs round 197 kilos. He has grey hair and brown eyes.
According to the police, he used to be final noticed dressed in a grey jacket, black pants, and black footwear. He can also be short of help. If you’ve got any information about his whereabouts, you might be prompt to touch the police at 911 or 214-671-4268.
