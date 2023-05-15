14-year-old shot and killed on Philadelphia subway platform

According to WPVI, the suspect and {the teenager} had a bodily altercation.

A young person used to be fatally shot on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia on Saturday, consistent with police. The Philadelphia Police Department mentioned the capturing happened on the 5200 block of Market Street after 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The 14-year-old boy used to be shot within the chest, the arm and used to be transported through medics to Presbyterian Hospital the place he later died, police mentioned.

According to police, no arrests had been made and no weapon used to be recovered on the scene.

Sources instructed ABC News Philadelphia station WPVI that an grownup guy used to be known because the suspect and is lately on the run.

According to WPVI resources, the suspect and {the teenager} had a bodily altercation which began when the 14-year-old allegedly hit the suspect.

Fatal capturing in Philadelphia on May 14, 2023. Kyle Mazza/Associated Press

The suspect then allegedly took out a gun and fired two times, hitting the sufferer, and then fled the scene, consistent with WPVI.

“SEPTA Police are working closely with Philadelphia Police to find the suspect in this case. This is a horrific tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family that has experienced an unimaginable loss,” SEPTA said in a statement to ABC News.

Adding, “SEPTA serves over 600,000 riders a day, and the vast majority get to-and-from their destinations without incident. However, even one violent crime is too many, and we are continuing to adjust police patrols and add officers to our ranks so we can address hot spots while providing police coverage across the system.”