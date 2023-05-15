Man with knife shot by Houston police officer, law enforcement says





A person who had previous disrupted a area celebration in Houston, Texas by yelling at attendees that the tune used to be too loud and brandishing a knife used to be later shot useless by a police officer in line with the Houston Police Department. Officers arrived on the scene having been referred to as by probably the most celebration hosts who reported a disturbance involving a weapon. The particular person who were brandishing the knife had left ahead of the police arrived, having “threatened if they didn’t turn the music down, he will be back”, mentioned Houston Executive Assistant Chief Ban Tien.