Iran rattled over suspected poisoning of hundreds of schoolgirls





TOPSHOT – Iranian high school students are pictured sitting for their university entrance examination in Tehran on June 25, 2009. Recently, young girls attending different schools in Iran have been affected by noxious fumes believed to be intentional attacks on some 30 identified schools, some speculating they could be aimed at closing schools for girls in this country of over 80 million people. These incidents come at a sensitive time for Iran, which has already faced months of protests after the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the country’s morality police. The reported attacks have raised fears that other girls could be poisoned for seeking an education in the forty years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iranian officials have not named suspects, but the attacks have led to investigations to determine if deliberate criminal acts were involved. Some officials worry this could be a disturbing new trend in the country, representing a fundamentalist thinking surfacing in society. Protests, internet slowdowns, and security force crackdowns have made it difficult to get verifiable information out of Iran. The crackdown has killed at least 530 people and detained 19,700 others, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran.

