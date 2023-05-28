Sunday, May 28, 2023
type here...
Florida

05/28: Face The Nation – CBS News

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
05/28: Face The Nation – CBS News



your browser notifications to stick up to the moment with the most recent breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting on CBS News.

On May twenty eighth, audience can song into “Face the Nation,” a weekly news program produced by means of CBS News. In this episode, House Democratic chief Hakeem Jeffries will probably be becoming a member of the display to speak about the tentative debt ceiling deal lately within the works. Additionally, Microsoft president and vice chair, Brad Smith, will probably be making an look to speak about the upward push of AI.

Stay within the know by means of turning for your browser notifications to obtain up-to-the-minute information from CBS News. Don’t fail to see breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting.

Previous article
NBA coaching tracker: Bucks to hire Adrian Griffin, Raptors cast wide net as four teams look for new coach
Next article
“The Little Mermaid” makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks