NBA coaching tracker: Bucks to hire Adrian Griffin, Raptors cast wide net as four teams look for new coach

The 2023 NBA playoffs are of their ultimate levels however the offseason is nearing for the teams. Although it’s too early to see the place the big-name loose brokers will finally end up in July, there will have to be a number of motion at the coaching entrance within the coming days. Four teams, together with the Raptors, Suns, 76ers, and Pistons, have process vacancies after their coaches have been fired following their respective group’s defeat within the postseason. Notable names such as Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Doc Rivers, and Frank Vogel are all loose brokers relating to coaching.

As the league specializes in the approaching season, we’re maintaining a tally of the coaching motion with our coaching tracker underneath.

NBA Head Coaching Tracker