“The Little Mermaid” makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening





The Little Mermaid remake has made a gigantic splash on the box office this Memorial Day weekend, with Disney’s live-action model of the vintage animation grossing $95.5 million on 4,320 displays in North America. The movie options Halle Bailey because the titular mermaid Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as her nemesis, the ocean witch Ursula. Disney estimates it’ll earn $117.5 million through the tip of the vacation, making it the 5th largest Memorial Day weekend opening ever. In 2nd position is Fast X, the most recent installment within the Fast and Furious franchise, which introduced in $23 million regionally, whilst Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made $20 million in 3rd position. The Super Mario Bros. Movie got here fourth, incomes $6.3 million, with About My Father and The Machine taking 5th and 6th with $4.3 million and $4.9 million, respectively. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This subject matter will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed with out permission.