Xavi laments ‘efficiency’ problem in Barcelona attack

Xavi Hernandez has lamented Barcelona’s loss of ‘potency’ in entrance of purpose following a tepid 0-0 draw with Girona in La Liga.
Barca had 18 photographs and in the Easter Monday conflict with mid-table Girona at Camp Nou, however didn’t convert any of them – in large part because of the truth that simply 3 of mentioned efforts on purpose had been heading in the right direction.
Speaking to the click after the sport, Xavi was once truthful along with his review of his crew’s attacking efficiency, admitting: “Girona were fighting for their life on the pitch. It’s frustrating, but I think we played well. We didn’t put away our chances and we have an efficiency problem.
“We have to criticise ourselves and create more chances, but the lack of effectiveness affected us.”
Xavi was once additionally prepared to name out critics who’ve labelled the present La Liga because the ‘worst model’ ever, pronouncing: “I was watching a television program earlier today. They were saying that La Liga is cheap, and that makes me mad. The club is trying to win it, and I don’t like listening to that.
“They are saying that this is the worst version of La Liga, which is not true, and hurts us. I feel like whenever Barça wins something, people discredit it. If we win the league, we will celebrate it like we deserve to.”
With Pedri and Frenkie de Jong out injured, we’ve got observed Barcelona’s key underlying factor rears its head in contemporary weeks – significantly with the 0-0 draw towards Girona and the 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid. While Barca’s beginning XI has been outstanding from time to time this season, the loss of high quality intensity at Xavi’s disposal has confirmed a subject every time any of his beginning gamers are out injured.
In specific, Pedri’s absence has been felt not too long ago. The crew lack an actual dynamic ingenious presence when the teen isn’t to be had.
