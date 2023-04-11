IPL 2023 – “He’s concerned about his personal milestone”: Simon Doull takes a dig at Virat Kohli in RCB vs LSG clash

Virat Kohli‘s affinity for the Chinnaswamy stadium is well-known to everyone, and once again, it was on display during the thrilling clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Amidst the boisterous ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chants, the previous RCB skipper left no stone unturned to wreck the LSG’s bowling assault. He persisted to be the aggressor right through his 96-run partnership with skipper Faf du Plessis, slamming a super half-century.

However, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull perceived to glance unimpressed with Kohli’s sport plan as he criticized the Indian icon. Doull expressed his fear over Kohli’s strike fee after, stating how Kohli bogged down a bit to succeed in 50. Notably, the Delhi-born cricketer had taken most effective seven balls to attain the primary 42 runs however took 8 balls to attain the following 8 runs to wreck his 2nd fifty of the season.

“Virat Kohli started off like a train. He was hammering shots. But from 42 to 40 the took 10 balls. He’s concerned about his personal milestone. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore. You’ve just got to keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You’ve got to keep going,” stated Doull right through the fit.

Coming again to the RCB vs LSG fit, the KL Rahul-led facet controlled to tug off a exciting win after defeating the hosts Bangalore by means of 1 wicket. Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30) and Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19) performed explosive innings to stay their crew in the sport, which went right down to the twine, with 1 wanted off the general ball. The ratings tied, and a tremendous over used to be looming ahead of quantity 11 batter Avesh Khan controlled to sneak in a bye run and burst into a birthday celebration by means of throwing his helmet, for which the cricketer additionally confronted disciplinary motion.