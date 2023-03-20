Xavi hits back at Carlo Ancelotti over controversial offside call in El Clasico

Barcelona head trainer Xavi and Real Madrid supervisor Carlo Ancelotti have disagreed over the verdict to disallow a overdue purpose from Marco Asensio in Sunday’s Clasico.
La Blaugrana ran out 2-1 winners at Camp Nou to transport 12 issues transparent at the highest of La Liga, all however securing their first Spanish identify since 2019.
Ronald Araujo deflected the ball into his personal web early on to present the guests the lead, with Sergi Roberto equalising at the stroke of half-time.
While Franck Kessie hammered house the winner for Barcelona in 2d 1/2 stoppage time, the sport may have ended very otherwise.
Asensio idea he had prodded Real Madrid back in entrance simply mins previous, however VAR dominated it out as his shoulder used to be marginally offside in the building up.
Speaking to the media post-match, Ancelotti used to be unsatisfied at the anomaly of this call in comparison to semi-automated offside selections made in the UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup.
“The offside in the World Cup was clear, but today I’m left with this question. Was it offside? I don’t know. The offside with the semi-automatic seemed quite clear. The game is lost,” Ancelotti stated.
Xavi used to be 2d to habits his press convention and had heard of Ancelotti’s proceedings previous to sitting down with the media.
“The offside is clear. Ancelotti’s words surprise me, he is scientific,” Xavi insisted.
“There is no more debate. I think we were better and the result is fair. 1-0 [to Real Madrid] was already unfair. The team gave everything and that fills me with pride.”