Mystery solved after strange streaks of light seen in the sky over Sacramento: “We were in shock”

Mysterious streaks of light were seen in the sky in the Sacramento space Friday evening, surprising St. Patrick’s Day revelers who then posted movies on social media of the unexpected sight.

Jaime Hernandez used to be at the King Cong Brewing Company in Sacramento for a St. Patrick’s Day birthday celebration when some amongst the crew spotted the lighting. Hernandez temporarily started filming. It used to be over in about 40 seconds, he stated Saturday.

“Mainly, we were in shock, but amazed that we got to witness it,” Hernandez stated in an e-mail. “None of us had ever seen anything like it.”

The brewery proprietor posted Hernandez’s video to Instagram, asking if any individual may remedy the thriller.

Jonathan McDowell says he can. McDowell is an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. McDowell stated Saturday in an interview with The Associated Press that he is 99.9% assured the streaks of light were from burning house particles.

This symbol from video equipped via Jaime Hernandez displays streaks of light travelling throughout the sky over the Sacramento, Calif., space on Friday evening, March 17, 2023. Jaime Hernandez / AP



McDowell stated {that a} Japanese communications package deal that relayed information from the International Space Station to a communications satellite tv for pc after which again to Earth turned into out of date in 2017 when the satellite tv for pc used to be retired. The apparatus, weighing 683 kilos, used to be jettisoned from the house station in 2020 as it used to be taking on treasured house and would deplete totally upon reentry, McDowell added.

The flaming bits of wreckage created a “spectacular light show in the sky,” McDowell stated. He estimated the particles used to be about 40 miles top, going hundreds of miles in line with hour.

Raj Dixit, the Vice President of the Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society, instructed CBS Sacramento that the previous Japanese verbal exchange satellite tv for pc is referred to as ICS. He stated whilst that satellite tv for pc used to be at the beginning introduced again in 2009, it took greater than a decade to get back off to Earth.

Dixit says there is some house junk a long time older this is nonetheless floating round, however maximum of it’s in an orbit that is so solid, it is not coming down for plenty of, a few years. Meanwhile, put all the extra-terrestrial rumors to relaxation.

“I think aliens would be smart enough not to explode in the atmosphere. You would hope that if they could get across the universe, they wouldn’t blow up as soon as they got here,” stated Dixit. “As much as we like to fantasize about UFOs or alien invasions or Armageddon asteroids, the truth is a little bit more mundane but interesting,” Dixit stated.

The U.S. Space Force showed the re-entry trail over California for the Inter-Orbit Communication System, and the timing is in line with what folks noticed in the sky, he added. The Space Force may no longer right away be reached Saturday with questions.

According to NASA’s site, Department of Defense sensors are monitoring kind of 27,000 items of house junk and maximum are higher than a softball.



