WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone shine in Warriorz’ dominating win over Bangalore

In the eighth math of the continued Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, UP Warriorz defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. It used to be RCB’s fourth back-to-back loss in the 20-over festival.

Bangalore gained the toss and opted to bat first, however the choice went horribly mistaken, they usually may just most effective achieve 138 in 19.3 overs. RCB celebrity Ellyse Perry top-scored for the staff with 52 off 39 balls, together with 6 fours and a six. Opener Sophie Devine chipped in with 36 off 24 deliveries, with the assistance of six limitations, together with a most.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone used to be the select of the bowler for the Challengers, choosing up a 4-wicket haul for simply 13 runs in her quota of 4 overs. Deepti Sharma additionally bagged 3 scalps for 26 runs in 4 overs.

In reaction, UP Warriorz gunned down the objective in 13 overs with all 10 wickets in hand. Skipper and captain Alyssa Healy ruled the display and fully bulldozed the RCB’s bowling assault. Captain Healy smashed an unbeaten 96 from simply 47 deliveries, with the assistance of 18 fours and a six. She used to be effectively supported by way of Devika Vaidya, who stayed undefeated at 36 runs.

“Really pleased with our bowlers tonight to keep them under 200. Full credit to the spinners as they held their nerve and took wickets at crucial times. It was spin to win tonight. It was a good batting wicket and the spinners did a fine job. Shweta is only a baby and coming into such a competition is difficult. We watched Vaidya in the recent series (against India) and wondered what she was doing at number 7, she played a fine knock and took the pressure off me. We just set the platform early, and by the timeout we needed run a ball, we didn’t want to drag it too long,” mentioned Healy after bagging the Player of the Match award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

.@ahealy77 led the fee with the bat with a very good 9⃣6⃣* & bagged the Player of the Match award after powering @UPWarriorz to a thumping 1⃣0⃣-wicket win towards #RCB 👍 👍 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/aLy7IOKGXp#TATAWPL | #RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/cOhcm34kjV — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 10, 2023

Alyssa Healy is essentially the most prolific boundary scorer in the Power Play overs. Total limitations scored in the PP Overs in all T20:#WPL2023 #RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/BQK9Daj853 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 10, 2023

Alyssa Healy, Captain of UP, smashed 96*(47) runs whilst chasing 139 runs vs RCB. This is solely ruthless. pic.twitter.com/Oqq1dXlM7X — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 10, 2023

🙌 TAKE A BOW! Alyssa Healy completed the sport off in taste by way of registering the absolute best particular person rating in WPL. 🤝 She ignored out on a hard-earned century. 📷 BCCI • #WPL #TATAWPL #WPL2023 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/6j31VZ2lzE — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 10, 2023

What a knock by way of UP Warriorz captain, Alyssa Healy – 96* in simply 47 balls with 18 fours and a six. A high quality display placed on by way of Healy! pic.twitter.com/it3Eow2XiW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 10, 2023

Sophie Ecclestone and her elegant bowling. And then her response(s) 😊 That slider to Devine used to be a cracker. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 10, 2023

That UP began with Grace as an alternative of Deepti is an acknowledgement of the desire for latter in the middle-overs and demise as they take box with out Shabnim Ismail. One frontline bowler brief. #WPL2023 #RCBvUPW — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) March 10, 2023

Source: WomenCricket.com