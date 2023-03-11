Woman allegedly held captive in locked Houston trailer for 4 years

A person has been charged with kidnapping in the case.

A Houston guy has been charged with kidnapping for allegedly retaining a girl captive in a locked Houston trailer for a number of years, courtroom information display.

Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, used to be arrested on Wednesday and charged with kidnapping, a criminal, for allegedly restraining the 32-year-old girl through “secreting and holding” her in a spot the place she used to be “not likely to be found,” in keeping with the grievance.

He additionally allegedly held her in opposition to her will through threatening to kill her, the grievance mentioned.

Authorities stated a girl used to be held captive in this Houston trailer for roughly 4 years. KTRK

The girl used to be it sounds as if in a position to name for lend a hand from a telephone within the house whilst Segura used to be at paintings, Houston ABC station KTRK reported.

Responding deputies discovered that each one exits in the trailer have been locked and burglar bars have been at the home windows, in keeping with courtroom information. Officers attempted to chop padlocks sooner than firefighters used energy gear to chop the burglar bars, in keeping with the information.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office launched the reserving photograph for Abraham Segura. Harris County Sheriff's Office

During a bond listening to on Thursday, Segura again and again attempted to protect himself and stated that the “story is one-sided.” Court officers stated that possible reason used to be already discovered for bond and that they were not going to argue the details of the case all through the listening to.

Segura used to be ordered held on $150,000 bond. If he is in a position to post bond, the stipulations of unencumber come with that he be held on area arrest and haven’t any touch with the girl or her circle of relatives.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.