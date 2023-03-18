Monday, March 20, 2023
WPL 2023: Sophie Devine’s 99 inspire RCB’s mega win over GG; UPW beat MI in Saturday’s double-header

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 noticed a thrilling double-header on Saturday the place UP Warriorz defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the afternoon fixture whilst Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got the better off Gujarat Giants (GG) in the night sport.

Bowling first, UP bundled out Mumbai for 127 in 20 overs, with opener Hayley Matthews scoring the utmost 35 off 30 balls. Sophie Ecclestone was once the select of the bowler for the Warriorz, bagging 3 wickets for 15 runs in her quota of four overs. Similarly, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets every.

In the chase, Mumbai bowlers took the sport to the cord holding the Warriorz run for his or her cash. Grace Harris with 39 off 28 and Tahlia McGrath with 38 off 25 top-scored for UP because the Alyssa Healy-led facet finished the chase with 3 balls to spare and 5 wickets in hand.

The 2d fixture was once a high-scoring stumble upon with either side scoring over 180 runs in their respective innings. Batting first, the Giants posted 188/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of Laura Wolvaardt’s good 68-run knock.

The huge goal was once gunned down simply via the Challengers as they finished the chase inside 16 overs. Opener Sophie Devine destroyed the Giants’ bowling assault together with her whirlwind batting exhibition.

Devine shaped a scintillating 125-run opening partnership with captain Smriti Mandhana because the duo saved the run-rate excessive to stay their facet in the chase. Devine overlooked out on smashing what is usually a surprising century via a solitary run as she was once dimsieed on 99 from simply 36 deliveries, with the assistance of 9 fours and 8 sixes. The Challengers sooner or later completed off the court cases in 15.3 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

Source: WomenCricket.com

