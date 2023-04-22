World’s largest trove of Native American language resources





The Language Conservancy, a nonprofit group devoted to maintaining and revitalizing endangered languages, has reported that almost 40% of the 6,700 languages spoken globally face the risk of extinction. In gentle of this dire state of affairs, CEO Wilhelm Meya just lately seemed on CBS News to announce the revealing of the largest assortment of Native American language resources on the planet on the United Nations. The trove of Native American finding out fabrics supplies a precious useful resource for language preservation efforts, which goal to offer protection to and advertise the cultural heritage of indigenous communities.