5th victim dies after Louisville bank shooting





On April 10, 2023, five people were killed and eight others, including two officers, were wounded in a shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. The victims were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64; and Deanna Eckert, 57. The shooter, identified as 25-year-old bank employee Connor Sturgeon, died in an exchange of gunfire with responding officers. Sturgeon had been livestreaming the attack on Instagram during which the chief of Louisville Metro Police Department, Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, arrived at the scene. One of the wounded, Deana Eckert, later died on the same day. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he lost one of his closest friends, Tommy Elliott, in the shooting, and called it “an evil act of targeted violence.” The investigation in Louisville is ongoing and police are searching for a motive. The shooting marked the 15th mass killing in the US that year.



