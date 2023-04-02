Women’s Golf Finishes First Day at The Bruzzy

ARDMORE, Okla. – The University of Houston Women’s Golf program stood in 10th position following the primary day of The Bruzzy at Dornick Hills Golf & Country Club on Saturday night time.



The 36th-ranked Cougars posted a rating of 301 within the morning and bettered that via 4 strokes within the afternoon for a 36-hole general of 598.



Junior Nicole Abelar was once tied for 17th with a rating of 145 and loved the Cougars’ low spherical of the day with a 71 within the afternoon. Freshman Alexa Saldana was once tied for 42nd at 150 whilst tremendous senior Annie Kim was once tied for 51st at 151.



Freshman Moa Svedenskiold was once tied for 62nd at 153, and fellow freshman Natalie Saint Germain was once tied for 65th at 154.



Host and 42nd-ranked North Texas held the crew lead at 563 to face 8 pictures forward of #39 Tulsa. Purdue (579), #32 Texas Tech (583), #17 UCF (585) and Charlotte (585) rounded out the Top-Six leaders.



Kansas State’s Haley Vargas stood atop the person leaderboard at 2-under 138 and was once joined below par via North Texas’ Ellie Roth, who completed at 139. Tulsa’s Lily Thomas and Oklahoma State’s Han-Hsuan Yu had been tied for 3rd at even-par 140.



The two-day, 54-hole match wraps up with the Final Round teeing off with an 8:30 a.m., shotgun get started Sunday.



LIVE SCORING

Fans can practice are living scoring at The Bruzzy by clicking here.



PAIRINGS

For Sunday’s Final Round, Houston will compete in teams with student-athletes from Nebraska and Oklahoma.



Abelar begins the day for the Cougars at 8:30 a.m. off No. 10 with Saldana (No. 11), Svedenskiold (first crew off No. 12), Kim (2d crew off No. 12) and Saint Germain (No. 13) following.



Fans can to find whole pairings by clicking here.



UP NEXT

Following The Bruzzy in Ardmore, Okla., Houston takes its first steps within the postseason when it tees off at the American Athletic Conference Championships at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Fla., on April 17-19.



From there, the Cougars glance to compete in NCAA Regional play at considered one of six postseason websites on May 8-10. Those places come with University of Georgia Golf Course (Athens, Ga.); PGA National Resort (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.); Palouse Ridge Golf Club (Pullman, Wash.); Lonnie Poole Golf Course (Raleigh, N.C.); TPC San Antonio (San Antonio, Texas) and The Club at Chatham Hills (Westfield, Ind.).



Each NCAA Regional website will function 12 groups and 6 people. The Top Four groups and best two student-athletes (now not on an advancing crew) qualify for the NCAA Championship.



The 2023 NCAA Championships can be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 19-24.



JOIN the P.A.R. 4 CLUB

Fans are invited to enroll in the P.A.R. 4 Club to give a boost to Houston Women’s Golf. P.A.R. 4 Club individuals supply monetary give a boost to immediately to Houston Women’s Golf for wishes past this system’s running price range.



Fans who sign up for the P.A.R. 4 Club can start receiving advantages for as low as $100 every year. For extra information concerning the P.A.R. 4 Club, ranges of giving and advantages, fanatics can click here.



STAY CONNECTED

Fans can obtain updates via following @UHCougarWGolf on Twitter and meet up with the most recent news and notes at the crew via clicking LIKE at the crew’s Facebook web page at UHCougarWGolf or at the crew’s Instagram web page at UHCougarWGolf.



- Advertisement -

– UHCougars.com –