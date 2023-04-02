- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

British middle-distance stars Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie have split from their long-term coach every week once they flew house from a coaching camp in South Africa following a row.

Olympic silver medallist Muir and her team-mate Reekie fell out with Andy Young in Potchefstroom after he allegedly attempted to prevent them from leaving their base to devour out.

The pair have now returned to Scotland and UK Athletics introduced on Friday that they’re now in search of a brand new coach – simply 15 months sooner than the Paris Olympics.

- Advertisement -

UKA mentioned in a observation: ‘UKA can confirm Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie have made the decision to part ways with their coach Andy Young.

‘Both athletes would like to thank Andy for his commitment and support over the years.

Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie have split with coach Andy Young after a training camp row

Muir had been working with Young (left) since 2011. They are pictured together in 2018

‘They are now focused on making decisions around their support network and coaching set-up for the future and will not be making any further comment.

‘UKA staff are continuing to support the athletes during this time.’

Muir, 29, started operating with Young in 2011 and, below his steerage, gained medals within the 1500 metres on the Olympics, World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games. Reekie, 25, completed fourth within the 800m on the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

On Wednesday, Young denied there were a bust-up with his athletes. ‘I think you would find the girls were worried about my health,’ he mentioned. ‘They felt I wasn’t looking after myself properly, maybe thought pressure was getting to me. I’d say they were reading too much into it.’