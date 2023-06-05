Monday, June 5, 2023
type here...
Florida

Woman killed in crash at Tampa gas station

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Woman killed in crash at Tampa gas station


The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is these days investigating a sad coincidence involving a pedestrian and a automobile that resulted in a fatality in Tampa, Florida. This incident befell on a Sunday afternoon throughout the automobile parking space of the Shell Gas Station positioned at Cross Creek Boulevard and Kinnan Street.

According to respectable experiences from the Sheriff’s Office, an grownup feminine sufferer was once pronounced useless at the scene. Law enforcement brokers are at this time carrying out a radical investigation to pinpoint what precisely led as much as the deadly crash.

- Advertisement -


Previous article
Norma Hunt, matriarch of Kansas City Chiefs, dies at 85
Next article
13 Steps to Easily Wake Up Early in the Morning

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks