Norma Hunt, matriarch of Kansas City Chiefs, dies at 85

Norma Hunt, the one lady to wait each Super Bowl, has passed on to the great beyond at the age of 85. She was once the second one spouse of the overdue Lamar Hunt, founder of the Kansas City Chiefs and one of the founders of the AFL, who passed on to the great beyond in 2006. Norma’s attendance at each Super Bowl was once a testomony to her hobby for soccer and her determination to the Chiefs franchise. She was once provide for the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12, making her one of the few to have attended each Super Bowl.

The Hunt circle of relatives, who nonetheless owns the Kansas City Chiefs, introduced Norma Hunt’s passing in a commentary launched by way of the staff on Sunday evening. No motive of demise was once given. Norma had two sons, Clark and Daniel, and was once carefully related to the Chiefs franchise thru her charitable paintings. Clark become the chairman of the franchise after Lamar’s demise and has turn out to be a number one voice in NFL possession. - Advertisement -

“Mom was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family’s sports teams,” the Hunt circle of relatives stated in a commentary. “She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who knew Norma Hunt for nearly 4 a long time, referred to as her “a significant presence in the NFL.” Goodell stated, “Norma’s sense of family extended to the Chiefs’ organization, which she greatly adored. Norma was one of the most passionate fans of the Chiefs and the NFL, and understood and enjoyed every aspect of the game. She loved being around the team and referred to the players as ‘real-life superheroes.’ Norma attended every Super Bowl ever played, including the two recent Chiefs’ victories, and was the only woman to do so.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had grown with regards to Norma Hunt during the last few years, posted on social media: “Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she helped build. She will be missed!” - Advertisement -