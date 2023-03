An ATV damage in north Houston Friday night time resulted in a lady demise and another lady being taken through Life Flight to a neighborhood health facility with critical accidents.

The crash took place round 11:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Havard, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steven Jumbo stated.

According to the initial investigation, the 2 girls in the ATV have been touring west at a top fee of velocity once they tried to take a curb, inflicting them to lose keep watch over and fly off the four-wheeler. The ATV additionally struck a house and a automobile, Jumbo mentioned. Investigators are nonetheless analyzing the ATV to decide if it had right kind lighting fixtures, in line with Jumbo. Alcohol is not a suspected issue in the crash, he added. "Just like motorcycles, you have limited protective equipment," Jumbo stated about ATVs. "If you do ride these sorts of vehicles, I would suggest wearing a helmet like you would a motorcycle." He additionally recommended now not rushing in darkish and foggy prerequisites.





